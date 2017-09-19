Peaks urges fans to raise the roof for Diamonds' cup replay

Andy Peaks has urged the AFC Rushden & Diamonds fans to come out in force and roar his team on in tonight’s (Tuesday) Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round replay with Alfreton Town

Diamonds stunned their Vanarama National League North opponents by going 2-0 up at the Impact Arena on Saturday thanks to goals from Joel Gyasi and top scorer Nabil Shariff.

But Alfreton fought back to secure a 2-2 draw and a replay at Hayden Road this evening.

Stourbridge await the winners after yesterday’s third qualifying round draw and boss Peaks firmly believes his team have a “better opportunity” on home soil.

Diamonds were backed by a big and vocal army of supporters in Derbyshire at the weekend.

And now Peaks wants them to up the ante on the terraces as his team look to pull off one of the shocks of the round.

“It’s our first proper midweek match at Hayden Road and you couldn’t have asked it to be much bigger,” the Diamonds boss said.

“And I think our boys deserve to have a big crowd backing them.

“The support we received at Alfreton was fantastic. There was a great turnout and they were right behind us from start to finish.

“Now we want that replicated with a bit more on top at home because that support really does drive the players on.

“We have got an opportunity. I think Alfreton will have been relieved that they played a get out of jail card at the weekend and I am sure they will feel that we have had our chance.

“But for me, it’s an even better opportunity.

“We showed what we were capable of at the weekend. Now we are back at home and if we can defend well and show a good work-rate then I believe we have a good chance.”