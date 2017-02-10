Peaks urges Diamonds to keep their foot on the gas

Andy Peaks has urged his AFC Rushden & Diamonds to ensure they don’t ease up when they take on Belper Town at the Dog & Duck on tomorrow (Saturday).

Diamonds will be bidding to make it three home wins in a row at the weekend as they look to tighten their grip on an Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South play-off place.

A 2-1 success at Sheffield FC last weekend ensured Peaks’ team stayed in fourth spot in the league table and they now have a four-point advantage over Basford United who sit in sixth place.

But the manager doesn’t want his players to let up in their quest for a top-five finish.

“We are just where we want to be, I am happy with where we are,” Peaks said.

“We are feeling confident but we have to be wary because we are coming up against a decent team who are quick on the counter-attack.

“I don’t want us to undo the good work we have done recently and there is no reason why we can’t keep the good form going.

“But, at the same time, we have to be realistic.

“We know how tough the division is and we know that anyone can beat anyone.

“So we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas, we have to play at the same level.”

Peaks, meanwhile, fully expects influential central defender Liam Dolman to be fit for the clash.

Dolman played through the pain of an injury last weekend and turned in an impressive display.

“I am sure Liam will be fine, it will take a lot for him not to play,” Peaks added.

“He is a massive part of what we do and he is one of those lads who is better when he is playing all the time and that’s why he features in pretty much every cup game as well.

“It’s no coincidence that when we have struggled it’s been when he hasn’t been on top form or not involved at all.”