Peaks unimpressed as Diamonds are beaten

Andy Peaks conceded there are “issues” for him to address after AFC Rushden & Diamonds suffered their first defeat of the season.

Despite taking a first-half lead through Darryl Smith, Diamonds conceded two second-half goals as Beaconsfield Town claimed a deserved 2-1 success at Hayden Road.

The Beaconsfield players celebrate one of their goals at Hayden Road

It brought an end to Diamonds’ impressive start to the Evo-Stik South League East campaign and left boss Peaks thoroughly disappointed.

“It was a massive disappointment and it’s the first time we have come away from a game disappointed this season,” Peaks said.

“I watched Beaconsfield and this was a game in which if we played to our potential then I felt we could win.

“We started with a bit of complacency but we got away with it and for the second half of the first half I thought we were excellent and should have been a couple of goals up, if not three.

“But we came out in the second half and we just weren’t at the races. We were too deep, we didn’t get close to anyone, we didn’t pass the ball well enough and I didn’t think we worked hard enough.

“We have conceded two really soft goals. For as bad as we played, if you defend well then you win the game 1-0 but we were not good enough.

“There are some issues there for me to be concerned about and they will be addressed.

“You are going to lose games across the season and I never go overboard when we win or lose but we definitely have to be better than we were on this occasion.”

Diamonds now have a free week to prepare for next Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round clash at Vanarama National League North side Alfreton Town.

And Peaks knows his team will have to improve if they are to stand any chance of advancing.

He added: “It’s almost a free shot next weekend to get back on track. I want us to put a good shift in and I certainly don’t want us to get embarrassed.

“We have got be of a higher standard than we have been for the last two games. If we aren’t, then it is going to be a long day.

“They are a decent team, certainly going forward and we will have got to be a lot better.”