Peaks still hopes to add new faces at Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Andy Peaks has admitted he is still on the hunt for fresh faces.

Diamonds are preparing for a busy bank holiday weekend as Saturday’s trip to Carlton Town is quickly followed by a home clash with Bedworth United on Monday (3pm).

Peaks’ team picked up their first win of the season last weekend with an unconvincing 4-3 success over United Counties League side Sileby Rangers in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

That victory came after Diamonds had tasted defeat in their first two games in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South.

And Peaks has conceded that his team “aren’t the finished article” as he confirmed he is still on the hunt for new players to boost his squad.

“I know we aren’t the finished article by any means,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I am still talking to players and having a look around to see what I can bring in.

“It was never going to be a quick fix with so many players leaving after last season and I think everyone at the club was aware of that.

“But we will sort it out over the next few weeks.”

Ross Oulton looks set to feature for Diamonds over the weekend after the summer signing recovered from a hamstring problem but Jake Newman and Joe Curtis remain on the sidelines.

And, having been pleased with the result if not the display last weekend, Peaks is hoping his team can build on their FA Cup success by getting off the mark in the league.

“It was good to get through and I was pleased with the result but not the performance,” the Diamonds manager added.

“We have had a chance to work on a few things this week and now we have a test with two games in a short space of time.

“They are two tough matches for us but it’s the same for everyone and we are looking forward to them.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we are just keen to get some points on the board.”