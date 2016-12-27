Peaks still content despite another home draw for Diamonds

Andy Peaks insists he is still happy with AFC Rushden & Diamonds are in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South, despite suffering more frustration at the Dog & Duck on Boxing Day.

Diamonds took the lead against struggling Stamford through top scorer Nabil Shariff but Chris Salt brought the Daniels level and it finished 1-1 - Peaks’ team’s seventh draw in 10 home league matches this season.

Nabil Shariff's shot finds the net to give Diamonds the lead

The stalemate did extend their unbeaten run in the league to 18 matches and kept them in the final play-off place ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Chasetown.

But Peaks conceded his team weren’t clinical enough with their chances as he reflected on another missed opportunity in front of a healthy bank holiday crowd.

“We are a bit frustrated again because we haven’t been able to win at home,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I felt we created more than them but we weren’t clinical enough in front of goal and we have given a silly one away as well.

Nabil Shariff celebrates after putting Diamonds in front against Stamford

“I am certainly not too downhearted because Stamford do have some good players and they are in a false position in the league table.

“But the fact we have drawn another game at home is disappointing.

“If we had turned just a couple of those draws into wins then we would be right in the mix.

“But I am still happy with where we are. It’s another game where we haven’t been beaten.”

Chris Salt scores Stamford's equaliser at the Dog & Duck

Defender Rory Winters missed the clash with Brad Harris filling in at centre-half alongside Liam Dolman.

“Rory was away with his family and that was something I knew about,” Peaks explained.

“He has been struggling with a bit of a sore knee anyway but we had an honest chat and with some of his family being based a long way from here, he asked the question.

“I think it comes down to a mutual respect thing. The players know that if they are good to me, I will be good to them.

“And, to be fair, Brad went in at centre-half and was outstanding for us so it worked out well.”

