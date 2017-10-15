Peaks stays positive after another Diamonds draw

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds “aren’t a million miles away” after they endured another frustrating day at Hayden Road.

Diamonds were held to a 0-0 draw by Egham Town, their fourth stalemate of the season in the Evo-Stik South League East.

Egham's Rhys Paul is sent-off for a second bookable offence during the goalless draw

Peaks’ team created a number of chances late on in the game but were unable to find a winner after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

But the Diamonds boss isn’t panicking. His team have lost just once in the league so far and are now preparing for Tuesday night’s trip to Marlow.

“I thought we were average in the first half but we were a lot better after half-time and we controlled the game,” Peaks said.

“But we probably didn’t offer enough in the final third and that’s what cost us.

Luke Fairlamb looks to get on the ball for Diamonds

“They came here with a game plan to sit back and try to catch us on the break but we never really looked like conceding.

“We have to find a way to break teams down at home but we are on the road for the next two games and the way teams play against us will change.

“Overall, I am not overly disappointed. I thought we played well, the effort and the work-rate was good.

“We aren’t a million miles away from where we want to be and the results in the league have shown that anyone can be anyone on their day. We are in the mix and that’s where we want to stay.”

Diamonds are set to have a new face in their squad in midweek after they confirmed the signing of defender Cameron Gilchrist from Barwell ahead of yesterday’s game.

Gilchrist was with Diamonds for a spell in pre-season and has now joined, although he was unable to make his debut against Egham with the club needing to confirm his international clearance.

“Getting Cam in is a massive plus for us,” Peaks added.

“We have always felt that are one defender short and we are delighted Cam has joined us because he showed us what quality he has got in pre-season.

“He is now available to us and we will look forward to getting him involved.”