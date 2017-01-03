Peaks so happy to see in-form Diamonds ‘find a way’

Andy Peaks was delighted to see his AFC Rushden & Diamonds side “find a way” to keep their remarkable unbeaten run going.

Diamonds looked to be heading for a first defeat since August in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South when they trailed 1-0 at half-time at Bedworth United yesterday (Monday).

But the hosts had Marcel Simpson sent off in the second half and Diamonds hit back with substitute Tom Lorraine levelling things up before Fazel Koriya grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

The 2-1 success means Diamonds extended their unbeaten league run to 19 games as their maintained their grip on a play-off place.

But Peaks revealed he had to let his players “know what I thought” after a poor first-half display.

And he was delighted with the reaction he got as substitutes Lorraine, Joe Curtis and Rory Winters all helped swing the game back into their favour.

“I am disappointed with the way we played but good teams find a way,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I think we are a good team and we found a way to get three points.

“The lads gave me a reaction when I asked for one after a poor first half so I am very happy with that.

“We left it late but I thought we were a lot more clinical with our chances. We had less chances than we did against Stamford on Boxing Day and we drew that game.

“I had to change things in the game and thankfully it worked so that’s pleasing from my point of view. The three lads who came on all made an impact and that shows the strength of the squad.

“We were poor in the first half. We didn’t pass the ball well enough on a 4G surface and being 1-0 down flattered us.

“I let them know what I thought of it at half-time and that’s not something I have had to do too often and, to be fair, they have given us a reaction.

“To get the two late goals was great for us but even if we had come away with a point I think that would have been a good result after the first-half performance.

“The red card obviously aided us but Fazel was struggling with a knock in the final 10 minutes so it was almost a case of 10 versus 10 anyway, even though he got himself into some good positions and got the winner for us.”

Diamonds are without a league game on Saturday and return to action next Tuesday night when they head to Rugby Town in the second round of the Integro League Cup.