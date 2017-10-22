Peaks so frustrated as Diamonds lose out

‘Frustration’ was the buzzword for AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Andy Peaks after his team suffered their second defeat of the Evo-Stik South League East season.

Diamonds’ five-match unbeaten run in the league was ended as they went down 1-0 at Hayes & Yeading United.

Diamonds had their chances with the best of them seeing top scorer Nabil Shariff hitting the post.

But they were unable to find a goal as they dropped down to eighth place in what is so far proving to be a tight division.

And Peaks insists his players can’t afford to dwell on the loss as they bid to hit straight back when they take on Barton Rovers at Hayden on Tuesday night.

The Diamonds boss said: “The conditions made it a bit of a lottery to be honest. But we created plenty of chances, we passed the ball well but we didn’t take our opportunities.

“I am not feeling downbeat. I am just a bit frustrated. We had a couple cleared off the line and Nabil has hit the post and I still don’t know now how that didn’t go in.

“We changed things. We changed the formation, we did all we could to try to get something but it just wasn’t to be.

“I am a realistic person and I said after the win at Marlow that we would play a lot better than that and get nothing from a game.

“We were much better than on Tuesday and we have come away with nothing and that just shows you everything you need to know about this division.

“A few teams around us have dropped points again and it all adds to the frustration.

“We just have to keep going. We have another game against Barton on Tuesday and if we can get three points then we will be right back on track again.

“That’s what we have to focus on now. There will always be highs and lows in every season but it’s important we dust ourselves off and get ready for Tuesday.”