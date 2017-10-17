Peaks seeks attacking additions as Marlow test awaits

Andy Peaks has admitted he would like to boost his attacking options as AFC Rushden & Diamonds gear up for a trip to Marlow tonight (Tuesday).

Diamonds drew a blank at the weekend as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Egham Town at Hayden Road, a result that has left them in eighth place in the Evo-Stik South League East.

And while Peaks insists he is happy with his team’s general performances, he has conceded that they have “lacked a bit of idea”in the attacking areas in recent matches.

Nonetheless, Diamonds are unbeaten in their last four league outings, although Peaks is expecting another tough test this evening at 10th-placed Marlow.

“We have lacked a bit of idea in the final third just recently and we need to address that,” Peaks said.

“We are looking at that area in particular and we are looking around to see what’s out there.

“But, in general, I have been happy with the way we have played.

“We proving to be difficult to beat and, of the draws we have had, we could have easily won a couple of them.

“We aren’t a million miles away, it’s fine margins in football. But I have a lot of belief in this group.

“I believe they are more than capable of going and winning four of five matches in a row.

“But we know it won’t be easy at Marlow. The reports I have had suggest they are a very lively team.

“We had a great result when we last went on the road at AFC Dunstable (Diamonds won 3-0) and the hope is that we can produce that sort of performance again.”

Diamonds will be checking up on Richard Bunting (dead leg) ahead of the game tonight but Peaks expects to have a full squad to choose from, aside from long-term absentees Jack Ashton and Ross Oulton.