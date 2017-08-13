Peaks ready for Diamonds to hit the road

Andy Peaks is already looking forward to AFC Rushden & Diamonds hitting the road for the first time this season tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Diamonds opened their Evo-Stik South League East campaign with a 2-0 victory over Hanwell Town as life at Hayden Road began on a winning note.

They are now gearing up for a midweek trip to Thame United before a much shorter journey to take on Wellingborough Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup follows on next weekend.

And boss Peaks said: “We are back into it now, we have been waiting for six weeks and pre-season can always be a bit false so we are up and running.

“We started with a win and now we build for Tuesday, it will be another tough game away from home.

“The games come thick and fast at this time of year and now I am looking forward to the next one.”

Diamonds received a further boost after the game on Saturday after it was confirmed that winger Luke Fairlamb has now signed a contract with the club for the season.

The 24-year-old was highly impressive during pre-season and performed well again at the weekend.

And Peaks added: “Luke has been great in pre-season, and anyone who has watched him can see he has huge potential.

“I am delighted we have reached an agreement for him to sign a contract for this season, and it’s further evidence of the club matching my ambitions.

“I look forward to Luke playing a crucial part in the club’s season”

