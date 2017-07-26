Peaks pleased as Diamonds show character

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds endured a good test of character as they fought back to draw 2-2 at Brackley Town last night (Tuesday).

Up against a Vanarama National League North side, Diamonds twice fell behind to Lee Ndlovu goals but hit back thanks to efforts from Luke Fairlamb and youngster Harry Henbury, who scored the second equaliser with 10 minutes to go.

It was another tough outing for Peaks’ men who are now preparing for Saturday’s clash with Rushden & Higham United in the annual Chris Ruff Memorial Cup match at Hayden Road.

“It was a really good result for us and we had to be resilient against a team who have a lot of very good players,” Peaks said.

“I know Kevin Wilkin well and they are looking to get out of the National League North this season and they are start a week on Saturday so that gives you an idea of what we were up against.

“We had to hang in there and ride our luck at times. We had to make blocks and saves and it was a massive test of our character.

“It was nice to get the goal at the end but a draw possibly flattered us a little bit.

“We have had four tough games against teams from a higher level.

“I have had to go with the tried and tested lads for the most part in those matches because the last thing you want is a heavy defeat or two, even if it is only pre-season.

“I have had to be realistic about it and I have said to the lads who are waiting for more of an opportunity that it will come for them in the next couple of matches.”