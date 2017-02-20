Peaks pays tribute to Diamond duo Harris and Lorraine

Andy Peaks paid tribute to Brad Harris and Tom Lorraine after both players hit personal milestones for AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the weekend.

Harris made his 200th appearance for the club and Lorraine grabbed his 50th goal in Diamonds colours and move to within one of becoming their all-time leading scorer.

Lorraine’s strike secured an excellent 1-0 victory at Kidsgrove Athletic as Diamonds maintained their play-off push in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South.

But it was a day that belonged to Harris and Lorraine.

“I am pleased for both of them and they are a credit to themselves first and foremost,” boss Peaks said.

“They have both reached personal landmarks in the same game and I couldn’t be happier for them.

“It couldn’t have happened to two nicer lads and they are boys who have come out of the team but they have never complained and have always come back by working that bit harder.

“They thoroughly deserve the success they have had.

“They are both honest players and they are the sort of lads I want in my team. They work hard for the cause and they deserve the recognition they are getting.”

Lorraine is now tied with Alfie Taylor at the top of Diamonds’ all-time leading goalscorer chart and will be hoping to move clear when they host second-placed Spalding United in a huge game at the Dog & Duck tomorrow (Tuesday) night.