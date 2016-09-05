Peaks might make moves as Diamonds’ injury list grows

Andy Peaks could make moves in the transfer market this week after AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ injury list grew at the weekend.

Diamonds booked a place in today’s FA Cup second qualifying round draw after a 2-0 success over AFC Hornchurch thanks to second-half goals from Taylor Orosz – with his first for the club – and Nabil Shariff.

Nabil Shariff takes the congratulations after scoring Diamonds' second goal

But Diamonds were hit by injuries to Kyal McNulty (nose) and Jack Ashton (hamstring).

And, as they prepare for a return to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South action against Gresley at the Dog & Duck next Saturday, Peaks has admitted he may need to “look around” as the injury list grows.

“Kyal got a whack on the nose and had to go to hospital for some stitches,” the Diamonds boss said.

“But he was back at the ground by the end of the game and I think he will be okay for next weekend.

Taylor Orosz celebrates scoring his first goal for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as he gave them the lead against AFC Hornchurch

“Jack tweaked his hamstring, which could be more of a problem.

“We will have to see how that settles down over the next couple of days.

“The good thing is that we have got a free week so there will be time for us to look at Jack, Jake Newman, Joe Curtis and Lewis Leslie and see if we can get them back into it.

“But with Jack’s injury it may mean having a look around and seeing if we can bring an extra body into the squad.”