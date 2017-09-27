Peaks keen to see Diamonds' clinical edge

Andy Peaks is hoping AFC Rushden & Diamonds can rediscover their clinical edge when they head to high-flying AFC Dunstable tonight (Wednesday).

Diamonds endured a frustrating return to Evo-Stik South League East action at the weekend as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Arlesey Town at Hayden Road.

They missed a whole host of chances including a penalty to make it four games without a win in all competitions.

Now they are in for a tough test against a Dunstable team who are yet to taste defeat at home in the league this season and, even though his side have slipped to ninth in the table having led it in the very early stages, Peaks isn’t panicking.

“Dunstable are going very well and it is a very good test for us,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We learned a harsh lesson at the weekend. We need to be more clinical in front of goal because all we do is offer our opponents some encouragement when we don’t take our chances.

“We want to get back to winning ways and, at the moment, I would take a win after playing badly because in the last three games we have played extremely well and got very little for it.

“It’s a bit of a false time of year because if you have a good run in the FA Cup, which is something I always want us to target, then you do get left behind on the league games somewhat.

“So we are certainly not panicking and, as usual, I won’t really be looking too closely at the league table until Christmas.

“It already looks like it is going to be a good and close league and we want to make sure we are up there and challenging.”

Peaks is expecting Callum Westwood to be fit for tonight’s clash after he was withdrawn due to cramp on Saturday after making his return from injury while Joel Gyasi could return, although Ben Farrell is set to be ruled out again.