Peaks hoping in-form Diamonds can finish the year on a high

Andy Peaks is hoping AFC Rushden & Diamonds can maintain their unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division South tonight (Thursday) and set themselves up for the new year.

Diamonds are now unbeaten in 18 league matches and head to Chasetown this evening to take on the team who were the last side to beat them, way back on August 16.

Chasetown secured a 3-1 win at the Dog & Duck in the first week of the season but Diamonds haven’t looked back since then and are now in the play-off places after maintaining their unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw against Stamford on Boxing Day,

But Peaks insists there is still room for improvement for his team and he is hoping to see a more clinical edge to them in their final game of 2016 tonight.

“We are still in a good place,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I think if anyone had given us this situation at this stage at the start of the season then I would have taken it.

“There are areas that do need some improvement and I think one of those is the final third because we aren’t giving too many goals away but we aren’t being clinical enough with the chances we create.

“There is plenty of belief within the group, we are on a good unbeaten run.

“There were more positives to take from Boxing Day and now we are looking forward to tonight and hopefully another good result will set us up for the new year.”