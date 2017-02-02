Peaks hoping for a Diamonds move to Rushden

Andy Peaks is hoping AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ members will vote to send the club back to Rushden.

The club’s members have been voting on where they want their club to play from next season after they were given notice that they would be evicted from their current home at the Dog & Duck in Wellingborough at the end of the season.

Since then, representatives from the club have been exploring numerous options with the final three being presented to members at a forum last week.

One of those options was the chance to groundshare with United Counties League Division One side Rushden & Higham United at Hayden Road.

It is believed the other options were Sileby Rangers in Northampton and Kempston Rovers.

The Hayden Road option is now widely regarded as the hot favourite to win the vote.

And boss Peaks believes it is a “no brainer”.

“I think it is exciting times for the club,” the Diamonds manager said.

“As good as it has been at Wellingborough, the decision was made that we aren’t going to be here.

“For me, it’s an opportunity to get us back to Rushden, that’s how I see it.

“I think that would be the best thing for the club and I think it would progress things in terms of the support we might pick up and things like that.

“For me, it’s a no brainer.”

The vote is due to close at midnight on Saturday and the result will be announced to club members at 9am on Monday before being made public at midday on the same day.