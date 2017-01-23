Peaks hopes setback will ‘galvanise’ Diamonds

Andy Peaks has set his sights on a quick return to winning ways for AFC Rushden & Diamonds next weekend.

Diamonds suffered their second defeat in three Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South matches as they went down 3-2 at Romulus on Saturday.

Peaks was left frustrated as his team missed a number of chance and conceded “three poor goals” as they dropped out of the play-off places and into sixth place.

But the manager was happy with Diamonds’ overall display, to the extent that he believes they will secure a top-five finish if they continue to perform to the same standard.

And far from being downhearted, Peaks believes the disappointment from Saturday’s loss can inspire his players for when they return to action against Loughborough Dynamo at the Dog & Duck.

“I believe it can galvanise us,” Peaks said.

“We will train tomorrow (Tuesday) and Thursday this week and then we will try to get back to winning ways next weekend.

“The players were feeling very down because they felt they deserved more.

“But, and I said it to a few people after the game, if we play like that for the rest of the season we will be in the play-offs and that remains our aim.”