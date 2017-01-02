Peaks has high hopes for Diamonds in the new year

Andy Peaks believes there is a lot for AFC Rushden & Diamonds to look forward to as they head into 2017.

Diamonds will bid to extend their unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South to 19 matches and strengthen their grip on a play-off place when they head to Bedworth United this afternoon (Monday, 3pm) after their clash at Chasetown last Thursday was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Peaks’ men have put themselves in a strong position going into the new year as they bid for another promotion challenge.

And the Diamonds boss believes they can look back on “another good year” after their efforts in 2016.

Peaks’ team suffered heartbreak back in May when they were lost 2-1 after extra-time to St Ives Town in the Southern League Division One Central play-off final.

But that pain was eased somewhat by a 2-1 victory over local rivals Kettering Town in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final at Sixfields.

And while Peaks knows the club still have the ground issue hanging over them as they face eviction from the Dog & Duck at the end of the season, he feels the on-pitch matters are looking good.

“When you look at the bigger picture, I think we can be delighted with another good year for the club,” Peaks said.

“I think the board and the chairman will reflect on the good things that have happened.

“There was the disappointment of the play-off final defeat but I think everyone was happy with the win over Kettering in the Hillier Cup final.

“And we have settled into the new surroundings of the Northern League pretty well and have got ourselves into a good position.

“There is obviously the ground situation hanging over the club but that’s something which is out of my hands.

“But when it comes to what is happening on the pitch, I believe there is a lot for us to look forward to in the new year.”