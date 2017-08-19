Peaks happy to see Diamonds cruise through

Andy Peaks was delighted to see AFC Rushden & Diamonds ease their way into tomorrow’s (Monday) Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round draw.

Diamonds returned to their former home to take on Wellingborough Tow for the preliminary round local derby and came away with a comfortable 4-0 victory thanks to Tom Lorraine’s double and further efforts from Sam Brown and Nabil Shariff.

The cup success rounded off a superb first week of the season for Diamonds as they claimed respective 2-0 and 3-0 victories over Hanwell Town and Thame United to kick-off their Evo-Stik South League East campaign.

They are now looking ahead to a bank holiday double that will see them host Fleet Town on Saturday before travelling to Kempston Rovers a week tomorrow.

But first of all, they can look forward to tomorrow’s cup draw and Peaks said: “I would say it was fairly comfortable, we didn’t play to our best but we did enough to win.

“Obviously the most important thing is to be in the hat.

“It was what it should be when you play someone from a lower level but we took it seriously because we know there will be teams from our level who would have gone out to teams from leagues below them.

“I am really pleased, it’s been a great first week for us.

“The first two results in the league were good for us but this was was even more important because you don’t get a second chance in the FA Cup.

“We have come through the first week with three wins and three clean sheets so I have got to be happy about that.

“Now we can have a good week and get ready for two tough games over the bank holiday weekend.”

Peaks, meanwhile, admitted he was pleased to see the club’s record leading goalscorer Lorraine bag a brace in the success.

“I was really pleased for Tom,” the Diamonds boss added.

“He didn’t start the first game of the season but he came into the team on Tuesday and played very well despite not scoring.

“And in this game, he has had two chances and scored both of them. We know what we are going to get from him. He isn’t the club’s record goalscorer by accident.”

