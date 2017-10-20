Peaks: Diamonds are in it for the long haul

Andy Peaks insists AFC Rushden & Diamonds are in it for the “long haul” as he plots a promotion push in the Evo-Stik South League East.

Diamonds are preparing for a trip to Hayes & Yeading United this weekend having made it five games without defeat in the league with a 4-2 success at Marlow on Tuesday night thanks to braces from Ben Farrell and substitute Darryl Smith.

The win, which came after a 0-0 draw with Egham Town at Hayden Road last Saturday, moved Diamonds back into fifth place in the table.

They have been beaten just once in the league so far and Peaks insists his immediate aim is to ensure they stay in contention.

“At this stage, I am really comfortable with where we are in the table,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We have gone along quite nicely so far and my aim in the first half of this season is just to make sure we are in the mix.

“There are a few teams giving it a really good go at the moment.

“But we are in this for the long haul. Nothing will change as far as our set-up is concerned and we will be looking to push during the whole season.

“I think it will be the case that some teams tail off but we will be doing our best to make sure we are still in the thick of things at Christmas and then push on in the new year.”

Diamonds are back on the road this weekend but Peaks is remaining cautious as they get ready to take on a Hayes & Yeading side that he feels are a lot better than their current 14th place suggests.

“I know for a fact that Hayes are a much better side than their league position suggests,” the Diamonds manager added.

“There is a lot of ambition down there and they have decent resources, they are looking to go straight up this season.

“They haven’t really got going yet and they have had a couple of bad results in their last two games.

“But I fully expect them to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“They have some good attacking players and it is going to be another tough game.”

Diamonds return home to Hayden Road next Tuesday night to take on Barton Rovers in another league match.

But they will then have a free Saturday next weekend following their early exit in the FA Trophy at the hands of Kidsgrove Athletic.