Peaks’ delight at Diamonds’ ‘good day at the office’

Andy Peaks hailed “a good day at the office” as AFC Rushden & Diamonds returned to winning ways at the Dog & Duck.

Peaks’ team hit back from last weekend’s loss at Romulus with a second successive home victory as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over lowly Loughborough Dynamo.

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks watches on

Joe Curtis scored his first two goals for the club and Tom Lorraine made it 3-0 inside the first 25 minutes before a Carl Sibson own-goal eight minutes from full-time wrapped things up.

The victory sent Diamonds into fourth place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South as they moved back into the play-off positions.

And that jump of three places in the table rounded off a pleasing day for Peaks and his players.

“It was a good day at the office and it was fairly comfortable,” the Diamonds boss said.

Tom Lorraine takes the congratulations after scoring his goal for Diamonds

“We scored the goals at the right times and we played some good stuff. We got out of the blocks and put the game to bed in the first half-hour.

“And from there the game management was good and could have scored even more than we did. We hit the bar and had further chances.

“It was a good response to last week’s disappointment.

“It was pleasing to get the win and we have seen the league table and we are in a good position.”

Joe Curtis jumps for joy after scoring for Diamonds against Loughborough

The fine win came at a cost, however, as new signing Callum Westwood was stretchered off with a nasty ankle injury just 33 minutes into his debut.

Westwood, who joined Diamonds on a dual registration from Kettering Town, had impressed in the early stages but he is now facing a spell on the sidelines, even though an x-ray on the injury showed there was no break.

Peaks added: “Callum had a fantastic first half-an-hour, he was a massive threat and he gave us lots of energy.

“We are not sure how bad it is. He went to hospital and had an x-ray and there is no break but it looks like there is ligament damage so we will have to see how it is after the swelling goes down.

“It was the one sour note on a good day for us.”

Diamonds return to action on Tuesday night when they entertain Spalding United in the third round of the Integro League Cup.