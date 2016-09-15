Oulton wants to create more FA Cup memories with Diamonds

Ross Oulton is no stranger to the glory of the FA Cup and he is hoping even more memories can be created with AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Just under three years ago, Oulton was part of the Daventry Town side who made it all the way to the first round proper before bowing out in a 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield, who were in Sky Bet League Two at the time.

Current Diamonds captain Liam Dolman was also in the Daventry team that day and now both are plotting a potential upset in the second qualifying round of this season’s competition when Diamonds travel to take on Vanarama National League South outfit Concord Rangers on Saturday.

Oulton grabbed his first goals for Diamonds on Saturday as he struck twice, including a dramatic late equaliser, in the 3-3 draw with Gresley FC in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South.

That extended their unbeaten run to five matches and the midfielder believes he and his team-mates are in a confident mood ahead of their tough test at the weekend.

“I think it is a winnable tie for us and we certainly aren’t going there hoping for a replay or anything like that,” Oulton said.

“Obviously it’s going to be tough because they are two divisions higher than us.

“But we have put together a nice little unbeaten run and the lads are feeling confident.

“I would love to have another big run in the FA Cup. The run we had at Daventry was a brilliant experience and we won some tough games along the way. It would be great to do it again here.

“We have been playing well recently and it was another good performance against Gresley.

“It really opened up for us in the second half and when we got back to 2-2 I think they had settled for a point and it was us who were looking to win it.

“But they got a break and scored their third and we would have been devastated if we had lost to that goal.

“They probably thought the job was done but we got one more chance and we never gave up and I think that is the right attitude to have.”

Oulton has been in impressive form since recovering from a hamstring problem that ruled him out of the first three game of the season.

And he is happy with his contribution so far for Diamonds.

“I have played four games now and I feel I have been doing pretty well.

“I am playing in the middle of midfield and I think that’s my best position. I like to get on the ball as much as possible.

“It was nice to get a couple of goals at the weekend and hopefully I can chip in with a few more as well.”