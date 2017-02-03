Opportunity knocks as Corby prepare for a huge clash

Gary Mills believes Corby Town have given themselves “an opportunity” to survive the drop as they gear up for a huge game this weekend.

Having been 12 points adrift of safety after a 4-0 defeat at Grantham Town on Boxing Day, the Steelmen enjoyed a superb January and have suffered just one loss in their last seven Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division matches.

Aaron Brown’s late header secured a 3-2 success over Hednesford Town at Steel Park and that win saw the gap between Corby and safety reduced to four points.

And that could come down to just one if they can pick up another victory this weekend.

The Steelmen make the trip to take on Frickley Athletic, the team immediately above the relegation zone, tomorrow (Saturday).

And Mills is hoping his players stick to what they have shown they are good at over the last month.

“It’s a big game, there’s no hiding that fact,” the Corby boss said.

“But whether we win, lose or draw, it won’t decide our fate because there is still a long way to go and a lot of points to play for.

“We are focused on the job at hand, we have a positive mindset and we know that in the last month we have given ourselves an opportunity.

“It is still a huge ask but if the lads can keep delivering the hard work ethic and spirit that they have done in recent weeks then I will be happy.

“They are full of confidence at the moment. Confidence, not arrogance.

“They go into every game knowing the minimum requirement is to work hard for each other and the club.”