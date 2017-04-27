Noble: We all want the best for Corby

Stevie Noble insists Corby Town remain ambitious as they come to terms with their final-day relegation.

The Steelmen suffered a second drop in the space of a year as they exited the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division following last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Coalville Town.

They went down when Sutton Coldfield Town leapfrogged them thanks to a 0-0 draw at Workington.

It came after Corby had threatened to pull off the great escape having looked dead and buried when they were 12 points adrift of safety following a 4-0 defeat at Grantham Town on Boxing Day.

Gary Mills started the revival at the start of the year before being sacked earlier this month when academy director Steve Kinniburgh then led the club to back-to-back wins over Stafford Rangers and Grantham to take it to the final day.

However, the season ended on a sombre note and the Steelmen are now facing up to playing at Step 4 when the new campaign begins in August.

And chairman Noble says he is ready to do whatever he needs to do to ensure the club get back on track after they were relegated from the.

“All of us are ambitious,” Noble said.

“We all want the best for Corby Town, we want to see the club playing at the highest level we can.

“As a club we have to go into every season trying to win whatever competition we are in.

“It’s all about winning football matches and over the past two seasons it’s just not been good enough by a long a shot.

“I know I have looked in the mirror and asked myself what more I can do and I will make sure I go out and do whatever I have to do.”