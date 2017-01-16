No ‘ranting and raving’ from Diamonds boss Peaks

Andy Peaks insisted there was no “ranting and raving” in the home dressing-room after AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ unbeaten run was finally ended on Saturday.

After 19 games without a defeat in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South, Diamonds suffered a shock 5-2 loss to Kidsgrove Athletic at the Dog & Duck despite going 2-0 up through Sam Brown and Fazel Koriya.

Sam Brown takes the congratulations after he opened the scoring for Diamonds

It was the club’s first league defeat since August 16 and resulted in them dropping out of the play-off places.

But Diamonds have the chance to bounce back straightaway when they entertain Rugby Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

And Peaks is now keen to see how his team reacts after he conceded too many key players had a “bad day”.

“The run was always going to end at some point,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We have sneaked some games over that run and we have had some good results along the way.

“That’s why there was no ranting and raving from me after this game.

“Some key players had a bad day and I think the result just showed how important those particular players are.

“Two lads came into the dressing-room after the game and held their hands up. They are only human beings and this is one game, that’s all it is.

“There’s no point me digging any individuals out. It’s all about how we react now. We have to put it right.”

Diamonds will go into fourth place in the table if they are victorious tomorrow evening.