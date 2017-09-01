No panic as Bell still targets a challenge

David Bell believes promotion is still possible heading into a spell of three home games that give Corby Town the chance to get their Evo-Stik League South season back on track

Bell has labelled the match with Sheffield FC at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) as “a must-win game” and it’s followed by fixtures against Newcastle Town and Peterborough Sports.

The 2-0 reverse at Bedworth United leaves the Steelmen struggling near the bottom of the table having started the season as promotion favourites.

Basford, 4-1 winners at Steel Park last Saturday, are setting the pace at the top – and the Steelmen are way off it.

But Bell, the fourth boss at Steel Park in the last 12 months after Gary Mills, Tommy Wright and Steve Kinniburgh, says it’s too early to write the season

off.

“We could be in the top six if we win our next two or three games,” he said.

"And our next three games are all at home.

“There’s no need to panic. Promotion is still possible. We just need a bit of a kick up the backside, that’s all.

“Basford are top of the table and we weren’t that far off them and we deserved something from the Bedworth game.

“Whether we win, lose or draw, I’m always honest and we didn’t deserve to lose to Bedworth.

“They got a penalty from nowhere, our goalkeeper didn’t make a save and when we throwing more bodies forward towards the end, Bedworth scored on the counter attack.

“Before that, I don’t remember them having a shot in the second half.

“But that result means the game tomorrow is must-win for us now.”