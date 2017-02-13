No fine for Jason as he and the Steelmen go viral

Gary Mills says he will spare Jason Lee a fine after the Corby Town defender was caught drinking on the job!

The picture of central defender Lee taking a sneaky swig of a fan’s pint while celebrating Ben Milnes’ winning goal against Mickleover Sports on Saturday has become a social media phenomenon over the weekend.

The brilliant shot was snapped by Northamptonshire Telegraph photographer Alison Bagley and then published on Twitter first by sports reporter Jon Dunham on Saturday evening.

Since then, the picture and story has gone global with fans enjoying what many have referred to as ‘the picture of the season’.

The Steelmen and Lee have been catapulted into the national spotlight and Corby boss Mills believes that can be no bad thing.

The 1-0 victory a Steel Park lifted Corby out of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division for the first time since the end of August.

But the big talking point turned out to be Lee’s cheeky drink.

And Mills joked: “It should be a fine of two week’s wages shouldn’t it?

“To be honest, it’s all in good jest and anyone who knows Jason knows he is that sort of character.

“I knew when I signed him that I was getting a good player but I also knew I was getting a real character in the dressing-room. He’s a great lad.

“He actually rang me up yesterday (Sunday) asking me my thoughts about it, I think he was a bit concerned!

“But I know it was a bit of banter and I think it really shows the spirit we have in this group at the moment.

“We are a hard-working team, we have shown that with the way we have turned things around. But there is plenty of spirit within the dressing-room and Jason is one of the key characters.

“I am not sure how I would have felt about it if we had lost the game but I hope no-one was offended by it, it was a bit of a fun.

“All publicity is good publicity but we will be ready to focus on our next game once it has all died down.”