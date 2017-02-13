No damage done as Peaks and Diamonds look ahead

There was no damage done for AFC Rushden & Diamonds after they had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Belper Town at the Dog & Duck on Saturday.

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks was pleased with the eventual outcome after midfielder Joe Curtis was sent off after just 24 minutes following an aerial challenge.

Joe Curtis begins the long way to the dressing-room after he was shown a red card

Diamonds dropped a place after Newcastle Town’s win over Kidsgrove Athletic but with none of the chasing pack able to pick up victories, Peaks’ team still have a four-point advantage over sixth-placed Basford United.

Peaks remains content with his team’s position as the games begin to run out.

“The teams around us aren’t going to win every game,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We have come through a very good test after being reduced to 10 men early in the game.

“The players showed a lot of character to make sure they got something from it.

“With the other results going the way they did, it means we are still in a good position.

“It’s another game gone and now we will move on to the next one.”

The next one is a trip to Kidsgrove on Saturday where Diamonds will try to avenge the 5-2 defeat at the Dog & Duck last month, which ended their 19-match unbeaten run in the league.

And Peaks is facing another selection headache with Sam Brown being available again after missing the weekend’ clash due to family reasons.

“Sam was away for a family occasion and we knew he would be missing the game sometime ago,” Peaks added.

“He will be back for next weekend but Ben Ford came in and was very good.

“It will be another selection headache for me but I don’t mind having those at all.”