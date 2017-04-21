No change in approach on Steelmen’s survival Saturday

Steve Kinniburgh insists there will be no change in approach as Corby Town bid to complete the great escape from relegation this weekend.

The Steelmen travel to Coalville Town for the final game of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign knowing that if they match or better Sutton Coldfield Town’s result at Workington then they will survive.

Corby won 1-0 at Stafford Rangers last Saturday and then produced a superb display to see off Grantham Town 3-0 at Steel Park on Easter Monday.

Those wins left them just above fourth-from-bottom Sutton on goal difference going into the final weekend of the season.

But Kinniburgh, who has led Corby to back-to-back league wins since the sacking of Gary Mills, insists he and his players will be solely focused on what they have to do, rather than worrying about what is happening in Cumbria.

It is all set up for a dramatic finale and the Steelmen boss said: “We will approach it in the exact same way as we have approached the other games.

“I am honestly not bothered about what is going on elsewhere.

“Hopefully we will have a good following behind us and we will just keep going and we will try to win the game.

“We won’t be worrying about anyone else, we will go out, play the game we want to and try to get the right result.

“It’s an away game, it’s the last game of the season and we have got to go out and play. We have got to go and do the exact same things.

“All you ask for when you come in is a bit of heart, desire and passion from the boys.

“They have matched every team and maybe a bit more recently and if they do that again on Saturday and they keep their heads up and keep going then I don’t see why they can’t do it again.”