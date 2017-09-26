Nine-man Steelmen are beaten again

Corby Town finished the game with nine men as their miserable start to the Evo-Stik League South season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Chasetown.

The Steelmen, who included Northampton Town loanees Leon Lebjoit and Lewis Irwin in their starting line-up, were up against it pretty much from the start as goalkeeper Paul Bastock was sent-off after just five minutes after he brought down Muzzy Nduna just outside the area.

Chasetown eventually broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Will Whieldon followed up to score after his first effort hit the post.

That advantage was doubled early in the second half when Nduna scored to leave Corby facing an uphill battle.

But the Steelmen were thrown a lifeline when substitute Sam Warburton pulled a goal back.

However, their hopes were extinguished when Jason Lee saw red for bringing down Nduna when he was in on goal.

The loss, Corby’s sixth of the season, has left them struggling in 19th place ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Stocksbridge Park Steels.