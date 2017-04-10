New Steelmen boss Kinniburgh wants positivity

Steve Kinniburgh will focus on trying to create a “positive atmosphere” at Corby Town after taking over as manager in the wake of Gary Mills’ sacking.

Mills was axed by the Steelmen yesterday (Sunday) following the 2-0 home defeat to Whitby Town on Saturday, which saw them drop back into the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division with just three games remaining.

Kinniburgh joined Corby as their new academy director from Kettering Town in January but played an active coaching role alongside Mills with the first-team.

He has now taken temporary charge until the end of the season while Mills’ assistant, David Bell, also remains at the club.

Ironically, Kinniburgh’s first game in charge will be against the Poppies tomorrow night as Corby and Kettering battle it out in the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final at Northampton Town’s Sixfields home.

But the big task is to try to prevent a second relegation in the space of a year.

Corby are three points adrift ahead of the Easter weekend double-header and Kinniburgh said: “I will see it through with David and the two of us will stick our heads together and look at what we need to be doing.

“There’s been a bit of a negative vibe just recently and the results have not really helped but we will concentrate on creating a positive atmosphere and letting these boys go out and express themselves.

“We have three games to go and we have a chance to stay up. We want to make that happen and ensure there are smiles on faces at the end of the season.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, would not be drawn on what the future might hold as far as any permanent first-team managerial role is concerned.

“It’s definitely a temporary thing at the moment and we will see what happens,” he added.

“The bigger picture for the football club is what we do through the academy in terms of building it up and we have already come a long way since I first came here in January. It’s come on leaps and bounds.

“There are good people who work tirelessly behind the scenes and I am talking about the groundsmen, the kitmen and everyone else who chips in to ensure the club works effectively.

“I am interested in playing a part in building this club up and if that means me helping out with the first team at the moment then so be it.”