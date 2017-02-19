Mixed feelings as Mills’ Steelmen take a point

Gary Mills was left with mixed feelings after Corby Town’s impressive form continued with a 1-1 draw at play-off contenders Nantwich Town.

Stefan Moore’s second-half penalty saw the Steelmen fight back from a goal down to earn a share of the spoils as they stayed just above the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division on goal difference after Frickley Athletic beat Rushall Olympic 1-0.

Corby are now unbeaten in their last five league matches and are just three points behind Marine who have been dragged into the dogfight at the wrong end of the table.

However, despite claiming what he described as “a good point”, Corby boss Mills was left feeling it could have been even better for his team.

“It’s a good point on the road but there is a bit of disappointment as well,” he said.

“They are a decent team and they did dominate possession at times but the goal we conceded was self-inflicted and we have hit the bar and the post.

“If we had come away with all three points then I don’t think there would have been many complaints.

“We started really brightly and we caused them a few problems.

“They came into the game but we hit the post and then we haven’t defended well and we have gifted them a goal.

“But I will give credit to the lads, they kept going in the second half, we created a couple of chances and then we were rewarded with the penalty.

“Every point away from home in this division is a good one so we will take it and move on.”

The Steelmen now have a free week to prepare for the toughest of tests next weekend when they make the long trip to take on Blyth Spartans who are a massive 14 points clear at the top.