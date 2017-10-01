Mixed emotions for Diamonds boss Peaks after stalemate

Andy Peaks was left with “mixed emotions” after AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a 2-2 draw at Chalfont St Peter.

Diamonds earned a point the hard way as they twice came from behind with Joel Gyasi scoring their first equaliser before substitute Chris Dillon secured a share of the spoils with a late strike.

And while boss Peaks was pleased to see his team show character to fight back, he felt it was a game they could and should have got more from.

“I have mixed emotions to be honest,” the Diamonds manager said.

“My heart is telling me that we were up against a team we should be beating.

“But having been behind twice, we have to be fairly happy with a point.

“I don’t think we were at our best, the pitch was not really suited to the way we like to pass the ball so we had to adapt and we probably ended up going too long at times.

“Their goalkeeper still had to make two or three good saves though and they have scored with two of three chances.

“But I am pleased with the character the players showed.

“If you go behind twice away from home, it takes a big effort to get back into it and we produced that.”

The draw, which came after a 3-0 success at AFC Dunstable in midweek, was enough to move Diamonds up to sixth in the Evo-Stik South League East.

And Peaks insists he is content with where his side are at as they head into a busy October.

“My aim for the last week was to get seven points from the three games,” he added.

“We only had one after a home game this time last week (after a 0-0 draw with Arlesey Town) so to go on and take four from the two away games is a decent effort.

“It’s got us back up the table. We aren’t a million miles off things so I am content with where we are.”