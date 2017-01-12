Milnes hopes Corby’s revival will continue

Ben Milnes is hoping Corby Town can continue their revival in two home games over the next week.

The Steelmen have breathed new life into their battle to avoid relegation from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division with a timely three-match unbeaten run.

A 0-0 draw with Halesowen Town was followed by back-to-back wins over play-off contenders Spennymoor Town and Matlock Town.

The 2-1 win at Matlock last weekend, in which midfielder Milnes grabbed the decisive goal, moved Corby off the bottom of the table for the first time since the end of October.

They remain eight points adrift of safety but had been as many as 12 behind at one stage.

And Milnes is now hoping they can keep their upturn in fortunes going.

The Steelmen take on Warrington Town at Steel Park on Saturday before hosting Coalville Town next Wednesday.

And Milnes said: “We were staring down the barrel just after Christmas. But the draw and then two wins have made it look a lot healthier for us.

“To move off the bottom of the table last weekend was great and now we want to try to keep this unbeaten run going for as long as possible.

“The three teams we have beaten this season have all been up there this season and now we have got two games against sides who are in the bottom half.

“Hopefully we can put in a couple of good performances and pick up more important results.”