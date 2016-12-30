Mills won’t give up as Corby get set to face Halesowen

Gary Mills insists the biggest pressure on him is what he is placing on himself as he tries to find a way to turn Corby Town’s miserable season around.

The Steelmen are seemingly heading for a second successive relegation as they sit rock-bottom of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division and 12 points adrift of safety following the 4-0 defeat at Grantham Town on Boxing Day.

Corby are now gearing up for two successive home matches as they take on Halesowen Town at Steel Park tonight (Friday) night before hosting Spennymoor Town in their first game of 2017 on Monday (3pm).

It has been a year to forget for the Steelmen with just six wins from 48 competitive matches and a relegation from the Vanarama National League North in April.

Mills took over from Tommy Wright towards the end of October but has come under fire from the club’s fans already after picking up just one point from a possible 27 in the league so far.

But he insists he won’t be giving up on the task at hand and he believes he has the backing of the club’s board to continue trying to find a way to halt the alarming slide.

“I have been speaking with the owners and the chairman and they understand the predicament I came into and that this is a tough, tough job,” Mills said.

“There has been no pressure placed on me from the club.

“The only pressure on me is what I place on myself and I can assure everyone that is a lot of pressure because I don’t like losing football matches.

“Everyone else seems to know the answers but that is the nature of the game.

“It’s a difficult place to be but we have two choices.

“We either give up and say it’s dead and buried or we keep going and that’s what we will do.

“We will go forward with this squad. There could possibly be one or two added to it but this is the group of players we have put together and we will work with them to try to deliver better results.”