Mills wants ‘good months ahead’ for Corby

Gary Mills is hoping there will be “good months to come” for Corby Town after they put a miserable 2016 to bed.

The Steelmen kick-off the new year with a clash against Spennymoor Town at Steel Park this afternoon (Monday, 3pm).

Corby are rooted to the foot of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division table and 11 points adrift of safety but they did halt a run of five successive defeats with a 0-0 draw against Halesowen Town in their final game of last year.

The statistics for 2016 didn’t make pleasant reading with just six wins in 49 games in all competitions and no fewer than 32 defeats, which helped lead to relegation from the Vanarama National League North last April.

The Steelmen are now facing another demotion unless something remarkable happens over the next 21 matches.

But Mills is focused on just trying to bag his first win since taking charge back in October.

“It was nice to finish on a positive note after what has been a terrible year for the club,” the Steelmen boss said.

“Hopefully there will be many good months to come from us.

“They are all big games and if we are going to get out of the mess we are in, we need to put in performances like we did against Halesowen and put points on the board.

“To get that first win and get that monkey off our back would be huge for everyone at the club.

“They are a good group in there. They are a good, honest group and I have no doubt that they will get that win soon.”

Mills, meanwhile, insists he and his staff will “analyse” things before naming their team for this afternoon’s clash.

“It’s a difficult one because it is such a short turnaround,” he added.

“We have got to look at fatigue but we will analyse it and we will put our heads together and hopefully come up with a winning team.”