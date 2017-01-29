Mills: Steelmen don’t know when to give up

Gary Mills believes his Corby Town players “don’t know when to give up” after they left it late to claim another crucial victory in their fight for survival.

The Steelmen were twice pegged back by Hednesford Town at Steel Park after Stefan Moore had scored twice to put them 1-0 and then 2-1 up.

Steelmen boss Gary Mills

But with the game heading for a draw, centre-half Aaron Brown headed home the winner five minutes from full-time to secure a 3-2 success for Mills’ team.

It was the Steelmen’s fourth win in the last seven matches, a run of form that has given them renewed hope of hauling themselves out of the relegation zone.

And Mills said: “I am delighted with the result. The performance level was good.

“Again, I still think there is more to come with the game management side of it and all that.

Aaron Brown's header beats Hednesford goalkeeper Dan Crane for Corby Town's late winner

“But this group of players don’t know when to give up. They keep going and going.

“After the loss to Coalville at home, we have now put back-to-back wins together and the lads have to take the credit.

“The thing we have to do is put results on the board and after a poor start to the second half, we got into the game and won it. They keep going and I am proud of the boys.”

Corby will now begin their preparations for a showdown at Frickley Athletic next weekend.

Frickley sit immediately above the relegation zone and should the Steelmen win there next Saturday, they will be just one point adrift of safety having been as many as 12 behind at one stage.

But Mills just wants his players to concentrate on their own business.

“We have got to worry about what we do,” he added.

“We can’t worry about other results.

“We have to concentrate on what we are doing, how we prepare, how we deliver the game plan and thankfully, at the moment, it is resulting in points and long may that continue.”