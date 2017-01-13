Mills now seeking consistency from revived Steelmen

Gary Mills is now targeting some “consistency” from Corby Town as they look to continue their revival.

The Steelmen are preparing for two Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division home games in less than a week with Warrington Town the visitors to Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) before Coalville Town arrive next Wednesday night.

Having looked doomed to relegation following the 4-0 defeat at Grantham Town on Boxing Day, Mills’ team have given themselves a lifeline with a three-match unbeaten run as a draw with Halesowen Town was followed by back-to-back wins over Spennymoor Town and Matlock Town – two teams who are chasing a play-off place.

Corby are still eight points adrift of safety but moved off the bottom of the table for the first time since the end of October thanks to that fine 2-1 victory at Matlock last Saturday

With two home games now coming up, Mills is keen to build on what has been started.

“I think we have been particularly good at home and I am hoping that will continue,” the Corby manager said.

“Confidence is a huge factor and I feel we should be going into every game respecting our opponents but fearing no-one.”

“As I said before, we were confident in what we were doing as a club and as a staff.

“Now I want to see the players produce the levels they have produced in the last three games.

“The biggest thing for me now is consistency. Can these players perform like they have done on a consistent basis? That’s the challenge for them.

“And we want a couple of big performances at home so we can give the fans something to smile about.”

The Steelmen will be without midfielder Phil Trainer who starts a three-match ban after he was sent-off in the second half of last weekend’s win at Matlock.

Trainer has captained the team since arriving at the club but Mills is hoping there will be a “silver lining” to his ban while the Steelmen boss also admitted they may have to “patch up” frontman Stefan Moore who was withdrawn with a hamstring injury last Saturday.

Mills added: “Phil has been a leader on the pitch and he is a good person in the dressing-room so we will miss him, of course.

“But I am hoping that the silver lining will be that the week of rest will ensure he is refreshed and ready to lead us in the important games that will follow.

“Stefan, had to come off with a tight hamstring.

“That’s what happens when you give your all and put your body on the line. But I am hopeful we will be able to patch him up for tomorrow.”