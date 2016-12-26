Mills keen for Steelmen to go on the attack

Gary Mills has drawn a line under a miserable first half of the season for Corby Town as they face up to a crucial festive period.

The Steelmen are rock-bottom of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division after picking up just two wins from 23 matches and they are 12 points adrift of safety.

Their last outing produced a much-improved performance but still ended in a 3-1 loss to Workington at Steel Park.

Now they are gearing up for three games in the space of a week with today’s (Monday) trip to Grantham Town being followed by home clashes with Halesowen Town (December 30) and Spennymoor Town (January 2).

And Mills will urge his team to go on the attack as he seeks a long-awaited first win since taking charge at Steel Park.

“The performance level against Workington was where we want to be as a team and as a club,” the Corby boss said.

“The result wasn’t what we wanted but the hard work the players put in was much-improved on the games before it.

“That first half of the season has gone, there’s nothing we can do about it.

“What we want to do now is put in a good performance in the second half of the season and with the players we have, I think we can have a go at it.

“We will go into these games looking to attack our opponents.

“Draws aren’t much use to us at the moment. We need to win matches and we are going to be positive in everything we do.”

Mills added the likes of Steve Kinniburgh, Miles Smith, Jason Lee and Philip Bilson to his squad ahead of that clash with Workington and they all featured in a much-improved display.

The Steelmen boss said: “The squad we had for the Workington game, those 16 players will be the ones going forward with hopefully one or two more additions.

“I was really pleased with them. They represented me and they showed the right desire and passion for the cause. That’s the sort of team that I want.”