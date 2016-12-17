Mills ‘in shock’ after Corby’s defeat to Workington

Gary Mills admitted he was “in shock” after Corby Town suffered another defeat as they went down 3-1 to Workington at Steel Park.

The Steelmen boss was left scratching his head after a vastly-improved performance from his team only resulted in a fourth defeat in a row in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Jason Lee made his debut for the Steelmen during the loss to Workington

Once again, Mills made changes to his squad in the build-up to the game with the likes of Steve Kinniburgh, Jason Lee and Miles Smith all involved from the start while another new arrival, Philip Bilson, was named on the bench.

Corby wasted numerous chances in the first half and found themselves a goal down before Stefan Moore brought them level on the hour.

But a costly error from goalkeeper Dan Farrell gifted Workington their second goal with nine minutes to go before they added another in stoppage-time.

And it all added up to leave Mills thoroughly frustrated.

“If anyone was at the game and is then going to go on websites to say ‘Corby Town are rubbish’ or ‘Corby Town haven’t got a clue what they are doing’ then they don’t know football,” the Steelmen boss said.

“I thought we battered them for 90 minutes and that’s no exaggeration.

“It was one-way traffic and we have created clear-cut chances where they have got to score goals.

“But again mistakes have cost us, the goalkeeper has dropped one which I am not happy with.

“We controlled the game, we passed the ball well and I am in shock with the result because we didn’t deserve that.

“I can’t ask for anymore from the players who came in. I thought Jason Lee was outstanding.

“I can’t fault the effort, the desire and the technical ability of the lads. Individual errors have cost us again.

“We are disappointed with the result but anyone who was here who thinks we played poorly are mistaken.”

The Steelmen return to action on Boxing Day when they will head to Grantham Town still sitting 12 points adrift of safety with half the season now completed.