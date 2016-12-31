Mills hopes Steelmen’s luck is turning

Gary Mills is hoping Corby Town’s luck is “turning” after they stopped the rot at Steel Park last night (Friday).

The Steelmen claimed a 0-0 draw with Halesowen Town as they halted a run of five defeats in a row in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Corby remain rooted to the foot of the table and are 11 points adrift of safety going into the new year.

Boss Mills is still waiting for his first win since taking charge in October but he was happier with his team’s performance as they bounced back from the 4-0 defeat at Grantham Town on Boxing Day.

“I am proud of the performance, I thought the lads gave everything for us and that’s the team I want to deliver for the fans,” Mills said.

“It’s a point on the board, it’s a clean sheet, we looked organised, we looked a good unit and we looked a threat going forward.

“One of those chances will fall for us one day and we will put the ball in the back of the net, it just seems to be going the wrong side of us at the minute.

“But I was pleased that we kept going and we kept asking questions.

“It’s just not falling for us at the moment but hopefully our luck is starting to change because they have hit the bar late on.

“Last week that would have gone in and summed it up so hopefully the luck is turning. I am a big believer that the harder you work, the more luck you get.”

The clash was overshadowed by a terrible injury to Halesowen defender Louis Ezewele in the first half.

The left-back landed awkwardly after a challenge with Ben Milnes and suffered a broken leg as he was treated on the pitch for nearly 10 minutes.

And Mills added: “Our thoughts are with him, it’s never nice to see.

“Their lads and our lads knew straight away and we send him all the best from everyone here. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

The Steelmen return to action on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm) when they take on Spennymoor Town at Steel Park in their first game of 2017.