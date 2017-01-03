Mills hails a ‘huge result’ as Steelmen seal much-needed win

Gary Mills hailed a “huge result” as he finally registered his first league win since taking charge of Corby Town.

The Steelmen kicked off the new year on a high note as they claimed an impressive 3-1 victory over play-off chasing Spennymoor Town at Steel Park.

The Steelmen celebrate Stefan Moore's first goal, which put them 2-0 up

Two goals from Stefan Moore and one from Phil Trainer secured a third victory of the season for Corby who remain bottom of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

But the home success will have given them renewed hope of pulling off a great escape during the second half of the season.

And Mills was understandably delighted as his first league success as manager arrived in fine style.

The Steelmen boss said: “It’s a good way to start the year, it’s two matches unbeaten and I am just really pleased for everyone at the club - the players, the chairman, the owners - because it’s been difficult.

Phil Trainer takes the congratulations after opening the scoring at Steel Park

“I am not going to sit here and say it’s job done because it is still very tough.

“But we are getting there, the foundations are in place and the fans can see what we are trying to do.

“It’s taken us a bit longer than we wanted it to but we’ve got that first win and that monkey off our back so we are delighted.

“It’s a huge result because they (Spennymoor) are a good side and they will be up there.

“To beat them on our home patch shows that we can match anyone.

“On our day, when lady luck is shining on us, we can match anybody.”

Mills, meanwhile, was pleased to see his players carry out their “gameplan” to help secure the victory.

“The lads had a really good go,” he added.

“Spennymoor are a good side, they move the ball well and we knew they were going to dominate possession.

“We had a gameplan, we had a structure to our team where we let them have the ball in certain areas. But the organisation and the way our lads delivered the message on the pitch was great. It was a deserved win.

“Me, David (assistant-manager Bell) and Steve (coach Kinniburgh) are talking all the time about how we can improve things.

“I am not going to take all the credit. We are a management team so when we win, we all win and when we lose, we all lose.

“We came up with a solution to try to get us three points and thankfully it worked.”

The Steelmen are back in action on Saturday when they face a tough trip to fifth-placed Matlock Town.