Miller and McGovern depart Corby

Kern Miller and Jack McGovern have both left Corby Town.

Centre-half Miller was named club captain at Steel Park at the start of the season after signing a contract but he has opted to join Vanarama National League North side Gainsborough Trinity for an undisclosed fee.

Frontman McGovern, meanwhile, has re-signed for the Steelmen’s Evo-Stik League South rivals Lincoln United with “work commitments” being the reason why he has rejoined his hometown club.

Corby boss David Bell also confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that goalkeeper Paul Bastock is facing a spell on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

The Steelmen are due to take on Peterborough Sports at Steel Park tomorrow night with Bell now lining up two new signings with one of those expected to be a goalkeeper to cover Bastock during his absence.