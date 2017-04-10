‘Massive week’ lies ahead for Diamonds

Andy Peaks knows AFC Rushden & Diamonds have a “massive week” in front of them as the battle for the play-off places in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South intensifies.

Diamonds snatched a dramatic 1-0 win at fellow contenders Leek Town at the weekend with Nabil Shariff’s stoppage-time strike - his 25th goal of the season - securing a priceless three points.

That sent Diamonds back into the top five but they are now gearing up for two huge matches, which will go a long way in deciding whether they secure an extended season or not.

Peaks’ team host seventh-placed Stocksbridge Park Steels tomorrow (Tuesday) night before entertaining sixth-placed Newcastle Town on Saturday.

Tomorrow evening also sees fourth-placed Basford United head to third-placed Spalding United while Newcastle face Lincoln United, who are also still in with a shout.

Peaks said: “It is going to be a massive week and we have come through one big game, which is pleasing.

“It is still really tight at the top and there are some huge games tomorrow night.

“It’s going to be another massive game for us against a team who are absolutely flying.

“We just know that we have got to keep picking up points.

“We got back into the play-off places at the weekend and now we have got to make sure we are still there after the next four games.”

Diamonds defender Liam Dolman, meanwhile, was named in the Division One South team of the year during the league’s awards ceremony last night.