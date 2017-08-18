Malone is a Steelman again

Former club captain Paul Malone is back at Corby Town.
The central defender signed for the club again late last night (Thursday).
Malone featured for the Steelmen during pre-season before heading to Desborough Town to get minutes under his belt.
But he has now officially re-signed for Corby and is available for tomorrow’s FA Cup preliminary round clash at Dereham Town.
Malone was last seen competitively in a Corby shirt in the 2015-2016 season, before having spells at Stamford and Kettering Town.
