Malone feeling good for his return to Corby

Paul Malone says he “feels good” after he became a Corby Town player once again this week.

The former club captain has returned for a fourth spell with the Steelmen and is available for tomorrow’s (Saturday) Emirates FA Cup preliminary round clash at Dereham Town.

Malone last featured for the club in the 2015-16 campaign and, since then, has had spells at Stamford and Kettering Town.

He cut his stay at Latimer Park short towards the end of last season after admitting he needed to get fully fit if he was to play again in this campaign.

Malone has had a tough battle to regain full fitness after suffering a horrific double leg break while playing for Corby against Weymouth back in February 2015.

He trained with the Steelmen during the summer and then played two games at Desborough Town before re-signing for Corby last night.

Having rejoined the club again, Malone joked: “I must have had more debuts for one club than anyone!

“I had two games at Desborough just to try to get fit and I played in centre midfield, which was a different experience.

“It was all about getting some minutes. I know Chris Bradshaw well and I called upon him for a favour and I am very grateful to him for helping me out.

“The important thing was to make sure that, once I was back with Corby, that I didn’t break down. I didn’t want to come back here and make a fool of myself.

“But I feel good. Obviously I’m not what I was two years ago prior to the leg break.

“To be honest, I am lucky to still be playing, let alone being at that level.

“But it’s nice to get the opportunity to come back to Corby and try to help them achieve their targets.”