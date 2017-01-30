‘Lots to play for’ as Diamonds head into a crucial month

Andy Peaks believes his AFC Rushden & Diamonds team’s position will be a lot clearer after a “massive month” in February.

Diamonds moved up to a season-high fourth place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One after claiming a comfortable 4-0 victory over Loughborough Dynamo at the Dog & Duck on Saturday.

Joe Curtis celebrates his first goal in Diamonds' win at the Dog & Duck

Joe Curtis scored his first two goals for the club before Tom Lorraine and an own-goal wrapped thing up for Peaks’ team.

Diamonds round off January with an Integro League Cup clash with Spalding United at the Dog & Duck tomorrow night.

But Peaks is looking forward to the next month, which will see Diamonds take on a number of their rivals in the race for the play-off places, starting with a trip to Sheffield FC on Saturday.

“We are in a good position,” Peaks said.

“It’s a massive month coming up and we will know a lot more after the next four weeks or so.

“Every game has been big for us but we have got to play a lot of the teams in and around us in February and that starts next weekend.

“If we have the right team out there we have shown we can beat a lot of the teams at the top end of the table but we have to eradicate those individual errors that have cost us in recent matches.

“It’s an exciting time and there is lots to play for.”