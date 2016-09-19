Let’s try to keep this run going, says Diamonds boss Peaks

Andy Peaks wants his AFC Rushden & Diamonds squad to keep their unbeaten run going for as long as possible.

Diamonds produced the best result in the club’s history on Saturday when they dumped Vanarama National League South bottom markers Concord Rangers out of the Emirates FA Cup with a superb 3-1 away success.

The victory extended Diamonds’ unbeaten sequence to six matches with three of those games being in the FA Cup while their form in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South has also picked up.

Diamonds head to Kettering Town for an NFA Hillier Senior Cup first-round clash tomorrow (Tuesday) night before resuming their league programme at home to Shaw Lane Aquaforce on Saturday.

And boss Peaks said: “We are unbeaten in six matches, it’s a good run.

“We have some real momentum behind us, which is brilliant.

“There is a lot of confidence within the squad.

“The key for us now is to try to keep this run going for as long as possible.”

Peaks, meanwhile, paid tribute to all three goalscorers in Diamonds’ fine FA Cup success.

Richard Bunting opened the scoring before headers from Tom Lorraine and Jack Ashton made it 3-0 inside 19 minutes to set up the victory at Concord.

“We brought Jack and Tom back in after they had suffered little knocks,” Peaks added.

“They have both come back and scored in the game, which is great for us.

“And I was pleased for Bunts as well. He has come back for this season in really good shape and I thought his performance was great.”