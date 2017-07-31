Legend Davies admits Corby had 'too much'

Former England star Kevin Davies admitted Corby Town had “too much” for the #NonLeagueChallenge Legends at Steel Park yesterday.

The high-profile friendly was played out in front of close to 2,000 as fans got the chance to meet numerous stars including the likes of William Gallas, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Emile Heskey and Chris Waddle.

Man-of-the-match Jordon Crawford celebrates his goal with Jason Lee

Davies, who played close to 700 matches as a professional and is most famous for his time at Bolton Wanderers, was one of numerous legends who were up against David Bell’s Steelmen who eventually ran out 6-1 winners.

Goals from Sam Mulready (2), Olly Brown-Hill, man-of-the-match Jordon Crawford, Shay Brennan and 16-year-old Jordan O’Brien won it for the hosts while Legends captain Matt Holland replied.

And Davies conceded the younger legs of the home team were a decisive factor.

“I think in the first half we were happy with 2-1, we got the goal just before half-time and we felt we had a chance,” the former Chesterfield striker said.

#NonLeagueChallenge Legends captain Matt Holland meets delighted fans at Steel Park

“But there was a little mistake at the start of the second half and we were on the back foot from then onwards.

“The young lads got the better of us in the end, we ran out of legs and we couldn’t make a real competition of it. We were outplayed and they deserved to win comprehensively.

“All the players have come down here, we have supported some great causes and it was nice to play against a new team. I hope everyone enjoyed it.

“For the lads who played against us, it was a new experience for them. Maybe they learned one or two things or maybe not!

The Corby Town management team of coach Kevin Ward (left), boss David Bell (centre) and assistant-manager Rob Gould watch on during their team's 6-1 success

“But it was played in the right spirit and they had just too much for us.”

Davies was happy to have a run-out in the friendly after retiring from the professional game two years ago.

And he admitted it was “frustrating” that his body wasn’t able to do what his brain was thinking.

He joked: “It’s nice to play now and again, once a year is enough for me at the minute, I think I am going to have to bring it down to five-a-side!

“I haven’t played for two years and the brain is still there but the body is a couple of seconds behind and it’s amazing how quickly you lose that sharpness.

“I am 40 now and it’s frustrating that you can’t do the things you could when you were younger but that happens to all of us I’m afraid.”