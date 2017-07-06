Lawrenson to return to Corby for legends match

He may not have a role on the field for it but a footballing legend will be making a return to Corby Town next month.

The build-up is well under way for the Steelmen’s much-anticipated pre-season friendly with the Marathonbet Premier League legends team, which was part of the club’s reward for winning the #NonLeagueChallenge thanks to Jason Lee’s infamous beer-swigging goal celebration last season.

On July 30, David Bell’s Corby team will take on a star-studded squad which is set to include the likes of Chris Waddle, Ray Parlour, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Emile Heskey, Chris Sutton and many more.

But a former Steelman is also ready to play a part in the day with Mark Lawrenson set to be on hand to make a guest appearance as well as doing some commentary for Marathonbet’s coverage of the match.

Lawrenson made close to 250 appearances for Liverpool in the 1980s and won just about everything possible with five league titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup and the 1984 European Cup being amongst his numerous honours while at Anfield.

After his professional career came to an end he went on to have a managerial stint at Peterborough and it was after that ended in 1990 that he was approached by then-Corby manager Elwyn Roberts to see if he wanted to play at Rockingham Triangle.

It was an offer Lawrenson eventually took up and a two-season stint followed as he helped the Steelmen to promotion from the Southern League Midland Division in the 1990-91 campaign.

It was a time Lawrenson has fond memories of, even though he wasn’t sure about playing again at the time.

“I think I only did two seasons and to be quite honest, I didn’t want to be playing at the time,” the former Republic of Ireland international, who is now a pundit with the BBC, said.

“I had finished playing and had just left Peterborough and it was Elwyn Roberts who persuaded me to play and he lured me in with the fact that I didn’t have to turn up for training, which was a bonus!

“I remember it being a good pitch and a good set of guys and we got promoted in that first season.

“I remember Mr Bip being our sponsor and I just recall it being a really enjoyable time, which wasn’t something I was sure it would be because of the Achilles problem I had.”

Now Lawrenson is looking forward to coming back and he is keen to see if he notices any familiar faces.

He added: “It will be great to come back and it will be interesting to see if there are any familiar faces, unfortunately at my age I can’t really remember names now!

“There were great people at the club and it will be good to see some of them again.”